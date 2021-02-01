Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 Ultra getting Android 11 update from T-Mobile
Two new devices are getting updated to the latest Android 11 OS.
The information was sent over to us by a couple of our readers, who shared that they received an update from T-Mobile.
According to our readers, T-Mobile has rolled out the latest OS update for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 FE.
The update includes version G781USQS1CUAA/ G781UOYN1CUAA/ G781USQS1CUAA. It has a size of 241.72 MB with security patch from January 1, 2021.
The update brings enhancements with Android 11, One UI 3, standalone 5G, and several updates and improvements to functionality.
T-Mobile is rolling out the update in batches. But they have a daily limit on downloads. If the update is not yet available on your phone, you can check back tomorrow or after February 7, when the daily limit has been lifted.
Thanks, Spane and Christopher!