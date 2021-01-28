LG Velvet gets price cut from T-Mobile

It looks like T-Mobile has permanently reduced the price of the flagship LG Velvet.

The LG Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch display. The T-Mobile-exclusive model is a special edition that is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. It also includes 6GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage and a microSD card slot for up to 2000GB memory expansion.

Camera-wise, there are three cameras on the back. There is a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. In front, there is another 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device also comes with a 4,000mAh battery, a headphone jack, NFC, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. It is also water and dust resistant. Upon release, this phone runs on Android 10.

Originally, T-Mobile sold the LG Velvet for $588. But with today’s news, the price of the device has been dropped to $396.

This isn’t the first time that T-Mobile dropped the price of a flagship device. Just a few weeks ago, T-Mobile also reduced the price of the LG Wing. And just like the LG Wing, the LG Velvet’s price reduction seems to be a permanent one instead of a limited time offer.

If you are interested, you can visit this link to learn more about the device.

