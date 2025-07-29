T‑Mobile Takes the Customers, U.S. Cellular Becomes Array

U.S. Cellular is preparing for a major transformation: when the sale of its wireless operations to T‑Mobile wraps up on August 1, 2025, the company will not only hand over customers and stores—it will rebrand itself entirely.

As reported by PhoneArena, the 4 million wireless subscribers, retail outlets, and about 30% of U.S. Cellular’s spectrum holdings will transition to T‑Mobile in exchange for roughly $2.4 billion in cash plus the assumption of $2 billion in debt. Shortly after that handoff, the remaining company will officially adopt the name Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

The new company will shift its focus away from consumer wireless service and toward managing physical digital infrastructure. That includes overseeing roughly 4,400 cellular towers that U.S. Cellular will continue to own, plus leftover spectrum and related investments. Doug Chambers (formerly U.S. Cellular’s CFO) is stepping in as interim CEO of Array and will lead during the transition before a permanent CEO is selected.

Array will also replace its old stock ticker “USM” with the new symbol AD on the NYSE, launch a redesigned website, and unveil a fresh logo—all tied to its revamped direction as more of a towers-and-spectrum business instead of a retail carrier. And shareholders can expect a special one‑time dividend (estimated between $22.50 and $23.75 per share) once the deal officially closes.

While T‑Mobile gears up to absorb U.S. Cellular’s customer base, store footprint, and spectrum holdings (around 600 MHz to mmWave bands) to boost its 5G reach—especially in rural areas—Array will be charting a very different path. Its mission is now to monetize and manage the physical back-end infrastructure that supports those wireless networks.

In short: come August 1, U.S. Cellular as a brand and wireless carrier disappears into T‑Mobile. What remains is Array Digital Infrastructure, a company owning towers and airwaves, led by Doug Chambers, and ready to build a new identity centered on providing digital infrastructure rather than phone plans.

Source: PhoneArena