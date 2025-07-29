T‑Mobile App Finally Retired — T‑Life Is Now Your All‑In‑One T‑Mobile Experience
T‑Mobile has officially shut down its long‑standing mobile app, directing all users to the newer T‑Life app that now handles everything from billing and rewards to device management.
According to PhoneArena, the old T‑Mobile app (which had been quietly removed from both the App Store and Google Play Store) is no longer functional and users are being urged to switch over.
Customers who still have the older T‑Mobile app installed will find it either broken or automatically redirecting them to the T‑Life app, making it essentially unusable at this point.
The transition is part of T‑Mobile’s effort to simplify its digital experience by consolidating multiple apps (like T‑Mobile Mondays, SyncUp, and Home Internet) into a single “super app.”
Why this matters to everyday users: T‑Life now lets you manage your account, pay your bill, collect your T‑Mobile Tuesdays perks, track your orders, and use customer support all in one place.
No more juggling multiple apps—just one clean experience. If you’re still using the legacy app, now’s the time to download T‑Life so you avoid losing access to your T‑Mobile services.
Source: PhoneArena