Starlink Glitch Hits Just Hours After T‑Mobile Service Launch
T‑Mobile rolled out its new satellite-based messaging service powered by SpaceX’s Starlink this week. But hardly was the celebration over when Starlink went offline for about 2½ hours—just hours after the launch .
According to PhoneArena, Starlink acknowledged that the disruption stemmed from a failure in key internal software systems controlling the network. The outage affected tens of thousands globally, and Elon Musk quickly promised fixes to prevent it happening again .
The outage began around 3:15 p.m. ET (12:15 p.m. PT) and service was largely restored roughly 2.5 hours later. Users encountered error messages and reported lost connectivity just as T‑Mobile’s satellite texting service, called T‑Satellite, was going live.
While outages are rare, the timing was awkward: T‑Mobile had just started promoting its service as a way to eliminate dead zones. Now it faces questions about reliability; especially when users might need satellite backup most
Source: PhoneArena