Report: T‑Mobile’s Upcoming Revvl 8 Pro Promises Flagship Features on a Budget

It looks like T‑Mobile is readying a new budget-friendly phone: the Revvl 8 Pro.

According to PhoneArena, the device recently appeared in a Wireless Power Consortium listing, confirming that it will offer wireless charging at 15 W, though it won’t include the newest magnetic alignment feature.

The report shared that the Revvl 8 Pro has stuck with the same sleek 6.8‑inch AMOLED screen and roomy 5000 mAh battery seen in last year’s model, and it should boot up with Android 15 out of the box . Storage-wise, expect 256 GB onboard plus a microSD slot for expanding up to 2 TB—that’s plenty for most people.

T‑Mobile seems to be keeping the $249.99 price tag, and it’s likely to have promotional deals when it launches in August alongside the standard Revvl 8.

Camera fans will notice a more refined design: the quad‑lens setup now sits flush with the back, rather than jutting out, making it look cleaner and more polished. The cameras probably include a 50 MP main lens, a 5 MP ultra‑wide, and two 2 MP sensors—one for close‑ups and one for depth effects like portrait mode.

So, what does this mean for everyday users? In simple terms: for less than $300, you’re getting a big, bright screen, solid battery life, expandable storage, wireless charging, and a capable camera system—all in a handily priced T‑Mobile phone. It looks like a great option for folks needing a reliable, feature-loaded device without the high-end price tag.

Source: PhoneArena